Jennifer Schubert-Akin: ‘Thank you’ for attending the Freedom Conference

A huge “thank-you” to all who attended Steamboat Institute’s 11th annual Freedom Conference and Film Festival. With people coming from 25 states and Washington, D.C., we are proud that the direct economic impact on Steamboat Springs was approximately $330,000.

As Steamboat Institute enters its second decade, we are looking to the future — specifically, the future leadership that will preserve and protect our cherished freedoms.

We were proud to bring 29 emerging leaders — high school and college students and young professionals — from across the U.S. to this year’s Freedom Conference, thanks to scholarships provided by our generous supporters.

These young leaders, and all our guests, had the opportunity to meet and hear from a sitting member of a Presidential Cabinet, the head of NASA and renowned Harvard Law Professor Emeritus Alan Dershowitz.

We also featured two robust debates, including one on socialism vs. capitalism. With this debate shaping up to be the central issue of the 2020 campaign, we are taking this debate on the road with our Campus Liberty Tour later this month, visiting the University of Maryland, University of Texas-Austin, and CU-Denver.

Our socialism-capitalism debate is airing on C-Span, along with several of our other speakers and panels, reaching millions of viewers across America.

Our family-friendly and affordable Film Festival grew to six films this year, including the powerful documentary, “Not in Vein,” showcasing the opioid epidemic’s devastating impact on communities such as Steamboat Springs.

Continuing an 11-year tradition, we were proud to showcase our talented local musicians, singers and the American Legion-VFW Honor Guard to our national audience.

As we look to the future, Steamboat Institute will continue to seek creative ways to persuade people from across the political and social spectrum of the value of individual liberty, freedom from excessive government regulation and personal responsibility.

But throughout all we do, we will continue to follow two guiding principles — staying true to our core mission of promoting America’s first principles and providing a welcoming environment to everyone, regardless of your views on politics, religion, gay marriage, guns or reproductive rights. We welcome robust — but reasoned and respectful — debate. To quote John Stuart Mill, “He who knows only his own side of the case knows little of that.”

We are proud to call Steamboat Springs home as we begin our second decade of “inspiring Americans to greatness.”

Jennifer Schubert-Akin

Chairman, CEO and co-founder of The Steamboat Institute