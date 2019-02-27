Jennifer Schubert-Akin: Claim that Swedish Democrat party started as ‘neo-Nazi’ group is false

Regarding the coverage of the presentation by Mattias Karlsson, Swedish member of Parliament, and Benjamin Teitelbaum, assistant professor of ethnomusicology and international affairs at CU Boulder, on Tuesday evening, Feb. 26.

The reporter's claim that the Sweden Democrat party started as a "neo-Nazi" group is completely false. It is quite revealing that the "source" used by the reporter to make this false claim is The Guardian, a British newspaper with a long-established reputation as a platform for liberal and left-wing perspectives.

The reporter also noted that two young men who were standing at the door to the event at Colorado Mountain College Steamboat Springs were wearing "Make America Great Again" hats. These were volunteers who were asked to arrive early to assist with event set-up. As the reporter would know if he listened to my opening remarks, they would have been equally welcome if they were wearing "Warren 2020" hats or "Bernie 2020" hats. Free speech is a wonderful thing.

Speaking of Senator Elizabeth Warren, Steamboat Institute has invited Senator Warren to participate in a series of debates on socialism and capitalism to take place on college campuses around the country later this year. We are pleased that Senator Warren's staff has been very responsive and eager to make this work. They value reasoned and respectful debate and discussion, which is the whole point of Steamboat Institute's highly successful Campus Liberty Tour.

We encourage readers of this newspaper to watch the presentation by Mr. Karlsson and Professor Teitelbaum on Steamboat Institute's Facebook page to determine for themselves what Mr. Karlsson's views are — the event was also carried live on Facebook.

Finally, to educate young reporters and others, we highly recommend viewing Steamboat Institute's recent Campus Liberty Tour program at Pepperdine University in Malibu, featuring Professors Alan Dershowitz and Amy Wax on "Are American College Campuses 'Free Speech Zones'?" The 400 people in attendance at Pepperdine — and the 200 who attended a similar presentation we hosted the previous evening at UC-Berkeley — thoroughly enjoyed this riveting discussion. Readers may view it here at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EG85-YQT4wI&t=6s

Sincerely,

Jennifer Schubert-Akin

The Steamboat Institute chairman, CEO and co-founder