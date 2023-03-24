Jeep in river, Walden wolves kill dogs: Top stories at SteamboatPilot.com this week

Oak Creek firefighters work to soak up oil in the Yampa River as a Jeep that flew 65 feet off the road is removed behind them, on Saturday, March 18, 2023.

Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today

1. Jeep flies 65 feet into Yampa River near Stagecoach Reservoir (with video)

Oak Creek Fire Protection District received a call about the incident just after 10:40 a.m. on Saturday, March 18.

First responders estimated the Jeep had flown 65 feet, as there were not tracks in the snow between where it went off the road and where it landed in the river just upstream of where the Yampa enters Stagecoach Reservoir.

2. UPDATE: Pair of spring vacationers die sledding halfpipe at Copper Mountain Resort on Sunday night

A pair of spring vacationers from Illinois died in a sledding accident Sunday night at Copper Mountain Resort, according to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

The 17- and 18-year-old males reportedly rode tandem down the halfpipe and launched off a large snowbank at the bottom before coming down hard on ice, causing blunt force trauma, the news release states. Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons said in a phone interview the two were on plastic sleds and a witness immediately called 911 to report the incident. He said an investigation remains ongoing.

3. ‘This is family’: Wolves kill two dogs in northern Colorado

North Park rancher Greg Sykes said he has tried to do things the right way since wolves migrated across the boarder from Wyoming into the area near Walden.

He has kept an eye on the predators as they could be seen in the distance around the ranch he manages and got guardian dogs to watch over his cattle.

Early on Monday, March 13, wolves killed one of his cattle dogs named Cisco, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife. Wildlife officials observed wolf tracks near the dog, which Sykes estimates was within about 30 yards of his house. CPW also has GPS tracking collar data showing wolves in the area when Sykes’ dog was killed.

4. New Steamboat business hoping to unlock convenience at base area venue

Thomas and Emily O’Winter hold up a floor plan for their new business Tuesday, March 21, 2023 outside the location where Steamboat Lockers will be located.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

A few weeks after Steamboat Resort closes, renovations will begin on Steamboat Square’s newest business, but owners Emily and Thomas O’Winter are already excited about their concept: Steamboat Lockers.

“We knew there was demand,” Thomas said. “Emily’s mom was a previous locker user at Christy Sports and when they decided not to continue their locker room after the remodel people needed a place to go.”

Christy Sports previously offered lockers on the basement level, but when the building was renovated in 2022, that space became the home base for rentals.

Get the top stories in your inbox every morning. Sign up here: steamboatpilot.com/newsletter

5. Routt County man arrested on 96 counts of fraud pleads not guilty

A Routt County man accused of racking up more than $87,000 in fraudulent transactions has pleaded not guilty, setting his case for a jury trial.

The trial for Movses Mikaelyan, 36, is scheduled to take place Aug. 7-11 with a motions hearing set for May 10. Mikaelyan’s defense attorney, public defender Abigail Kurtz-Phelan, requested an in-person motions hearing in which all parties and witnesses are present.

6. Ski Time Square improvements won’t happen this year as Steamboat Springs, Alterra clash over easements

Redevelopment of Ski Time Square Drive near the base of Steamboat Resort will be delayed at least a year after Alterra Mountain Co. and Steamboat Springs failed to come to an agreement over easements needed for construction.

The easements in question are on the south side of Ski Time Square Drive and include a 71-square-foot permanent easement as well as temporary construction easements on parcels owned by Alterra that used to be Thunderhead Lodge.

7. Drug bust on I-70 near Gypsum yields 13 pounds of fentanyl pills

On March 8, the Gore Range Narcotics Interdiction Team contacted a vehicle that was headed east on Interstate 70 near Gypsum for traffic violations.

After the multi-jurisdictional team’s responders observed further criminal activity, a K-9 unit was deployed. According to an Eagle County Sheriff’s Office media release Friday, March 17, the K-9 alerted his handler near the back door on the driver’s side of the vehicle.

8. UPDATED: U.S. 40 reopens west of Steamboat Springs following rock slide

U.S. Highway 40 is open in both directions west of Steamboat Springs following a short partial closure due to a rock slide.

The highway was open to alternating traffic in Mount Harris Canyon near mile marker 116 due to a rock slide around 5:15 p.m.

9. Steamboat’s new STR tax collects $1.3 million in first month

teamboat Springs’ new tax on short-term rentals collected $1.3 million in January, despite City Council opting to exempt reservations through the end of the ski season that were booked prior to the end of last year.

The tax stems from a November ballot initiative approved by Steamboat voters by a wide margin, and the funding will be used for affordable and attainable housing projects including, but not limited to the Brown Ranch.

10. Ski Town Wine and Spirits listens to customers, opens downtown Steamboat shop

Mike Lang, AJ Fossum and Andre Swanson opened Ski Town Wine and Spirits Downtown at 1107 Lincoln Ave. in mid March, 2023. The new store joins the Ski Town Wine and Spirits Mountain location and The Collective Wine Bar Steamboat.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Excitement filled the air inside Ski Town Wine and Spirits Downtown as owners AJ Fossum, Mike Lang and Andre Swanson talked about their reasons for opening a second location.

“I’ve listened to my clients for a long time, and they said, ‘I wish you were downtown,’” Fossum said. “So finally, we have the resources to do that and to give our customers something different. We offer such a unique selection here, and first and foremost, we’re all wine professionals. Service is our No. 1 goal.”