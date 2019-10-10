Jay Fetcher: In need of a gym

I grew up in Clark and attended the two-room school there through sixth grade. We would ride our horses to school, unsaddling them in the onsite barn and ride them home at the end of the school day.

Because of growth and improved winter transportation, 60 years ago that barn was converted to a gym and lunchroom. The North Routt Community Charter School no longer needs a barn for the students’ horses but still needs that gym. Part of the proposed school bond issue is a much-needed gym to accommodate the growth there.

I had the honor of serving on the Steamboat Springs School Board from 1984 to 1993. This experience was most rewarding as I learned about the challenges that our staff had dealing with facilities and teachers’ salaries in a high cost of living area. During my tenure, we looked forward to future needs of the district. We knew that growth would occur and purchased the Steamboat II property in anticipation of a neighborhood school there. Now is the time.

I take immense pride in my involvement with local education and for the quality provided to my daughters and now my grandchildren. Now is the time for us to take the next steps to develop quality facilities for students, and competitive salaries for teachers and staff. This district is known for quality, let’s keep it going.

Please join me with your support for 4A, 4B and 4C.

Jay Fetcher

Clark