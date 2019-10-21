Jason Lacy: ‘I want to build on success of past 4 years’

It is hard to believe that it has been four years since I was first elected to Steamboat Springs City Council. So many things have changed for our community over this time, and in my view primarily for the better.

At this time four years ago, I was in the middle of my first campaign for elected office. I had no idea what to expect although there was ample controversy occurring in City Hall with a recently terminated city manager, investigation into serious workplace issues at the police department and people questioning if the city council/city manager form of government should be scrapped for a strong mayor model.

With all of these issues occurring, my wife (and others) asked if I really thought this was a good idea and if I knew what I was getting into if I actually won the election. I can sincerely say now that, although there are difficult times in public office and it’s sometimes hard to keep a balance of all of life’s responsibilities, the successes of the past four years have been well worth the effort.

During my current term, the council members that have served have been fortunate to find a highly skilled city manager in Gary Suiter, a police chief in Cory Christensen that has focused on building a strong culture and the efforts to make City Council as open and accessible as possible have served to provide a better relationship between the citizens and its local government.

We focused on revitalizing our downtown with a significant investment in the downtown improvement plan that has brought long overdue safety enhancements and beautification to this core business district. Another key achievement was revitalization of our partnership with Routt County, which resulted in a collaboration to construct the combined law enforcement building that not only saved taxpayer dollars but also will result in invaluable enhanced cooperation between our two law enforcement agencies.

After more than 20 years of community planning efforts and one prior attempt that failed, the community embraced a plan for growing Steamboat Springs via the West Steamboat Neighborhoods annexation, which council negotiated for well over two years. These successes did not come without significant time and effort by City Council, city staff and engaged community members that helped shape the end result for these important efforts.

If I am elected to another two-year term on council, my goal is to build on the successes of the past four years and continue to move Steamboat forward in a positive direction. I would like City Council to focus on a few key areas starting with enhancing our fire and EMS coverage. We have seen over the past decade a large increase in the number of total calls and concurrent calls and this is starting to strain the city’s ability to cover all emergency events.

Howelsen Hill has also been a focus of council over the past four years, and we have added Ski Free Sundays, enhanced our partnership with the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club and hired a consultant to study the geological condition of the hill. Now, we are ready to start the final planning and construction of a new lift to serve this historic venue for future generations.

Finally, I want to expand our sustainability efforts by working with community partners to create a comprehensive climate action plan, improve our waste diversion efforts, refocus on our historic preservation efforts and implement the newly adopted Downtown Plan.

Thank you for trusting me to be your representative for the past four years. It would be an honor to serve for another two years.

Jason Lacy is a candidate for the two-year, at-large Steamboat Springs City Council seat.