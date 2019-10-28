Janet and Ulrich Salzgeber: Doing what’s best for the community

As 43-year residents of Steamboat Springs staring retirement in the face and co-owning a commercial property, we were concerned about the three school tax initiatives on the ballot.

Our concern was not about the site or the process. We have found that the past three years of filtering the information by various groups have been transparent and community inclusive. We also feel that the correct decision was made when it came to location. Our concern was strictly on the impact it would have on our personal finances.

We recalled how controversial the Strawberry Park campus was back in the ’70s and marvel what great facilities they have been over the decades. We also were privileged to see both of our daughters spend their entire primary schooling in this district. Both have benefited from this experience and are better people and citizens because of it.

In the final analysis, we feel it is our responsibility as Steamboat residents to afford the present and future students of our school district the same superior, safe and uncrowded experience that our daughters enjoyed. It will probably mean postponing our retirement for a couple of years or renting out a room in our house for a seasonal employee or even working seasonal jobs post retirement to pay for the additional property taxes.

Whatever sacrifice this will require will be comforted by knowing that we are doing what is best for our community.

Janet and Ulrich Salzgeber

Steamboat Springs