Jane Toothaker: 4A, 4B and 4C will provide high quality eduction for all students

I am writing to ask for your support for 4A, 4B and 4C in our upcoming election. As part of my educational career, I provided administration for the Steamboat Springs School District for special education services. During my tenure, and at the present time, there are many specialized services (preschool through grade 12) that are needed for our at-risk students identified with disabilities.

In order to attract quality providers with the specialized skills needed to serve this population, we need competitive salaries for our educators. This increase in salaries will benefit our special education population and provide the necessary staff to support all educators to best serve these students in our regular classrooms.

So many of our students currently are at risk for a variety of reasons, and they need specialized services that can’t always be provided in the context of the regular classroom. Overall providing these high quality and specialized services prepares all learners with the skills needed to be fully engaged in our community, which in turn will have a direct and positive impact on our society.

Along with the providers we need appropriate space for the provision of services to these students. Some of our current special education providers are in inadequate spaces that are inappropriate for the services they need to provide to our most vulnerable students.

This space issue is directly correlated to the overcrowding in our schools. The current overcrowding in our schools is having a serious impact on our most at-risk students by the inability to provide appropriate learning areas for these impacted and sensitive learners.

As staff and administration come up with creative solutions as to how to serve the majority of our students, many times special education providers are moved out of their current space to make room for other necessary educational services. The temporary alternate space provided while workable may not be the quality environment needed to serve students with special needs on an ongoing and permanent basis.

Please support 4A, 4B and 4C in order to provide the high quality educators and environment all of our students need and deserve.

Jane Toothaker

Steamboat Springs