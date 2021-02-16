Jane Romberg honored as the 2021 Hazie Werner Award winner

Jane Romberg is pictured serving as an elections judge at the Historic Routt County Courthouse in Steamboat Springs during a past election. Romberg was recently named as winner of the 2021 Hazie Werner Award for her volunteer work, community commitment and support of local organizations.



STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Jane Romberg was shocked when she received a knock at her door and opened it to find Steamboat Ski & Resort Corp. employees congratulating her with flowers and a banner, crowning her the 2021 recipient of the Hazie Werner Award.

“It was a total surprise and quite an honor and a humbling experience,” Romberg said.

Ski Corp. has presented the award each year since its inception in 1989 to a Yampa Valley woman who represents the legendary Hazie Werner’s legacy of volunteer work, community commitment and support of local organizations.

“Hazie was known in the Yampa Valley for her inspirational dedication, gracious and caring philosophy of giving and tireless commitment to making Steamboat Springs the unique, supportive town it is today — all attributes which Romberg portrays in her everyday life,” said Loryn Duke, Ski Corp. director of communications.

“It’s a way for the resort to continue to honor the legacy that Hazie has by encouraging the women of the valley to fill her shoes,” Duke added. “We’re always looking for women who embody the attributes that Hazie brought to our community.”

Romberg, who moved to Steamboat from Denver in 1966, was good friends with Werner’s sister and looked up to Werner as a leader in the community.

“To be like Hazie is quite an honor,” Romberg said. “It feels like being a part of a really prestigious sorority.”

Romberg has served the community in numerous capacities throughout her 55 years in Steamboat.

She was the first certified librarian for the Steamboat Springs School District in the 1970s and took classes to become the first school media specialist for Strawberry Park Elementary School, which was then called Steamboat Springs Elementary School. She retired after 25 years but stayed on as a substitute teacher and now works as a supervising teacher for the University of Northern Colorado and Regis University.

“I learned early on, when Jane committed to doing something, it didn’t matter the stumbling blocks which arose, she would persevere until the task was done,” said Jo Stanko, who nominated Romberg for the award. “Through all these years, Jane has given the community the gift of knowledge, skills, dedication, energy and perseverance. She has moved through our community with a smile, twinkle in her eye, dedication, grace and good will.”

In addition to working in education, Romberg also has volunteered with various organizations including Routt County Council on Aging, the League of Women Voters, the Community Concert Association, the Steamboat Arts Council and the Yampa Valley Medical Center Auxiliary. She continues to volunteer in the hospital emergency room once a week.

Romberg also helped establish Congregation Har Mischpacha, the local Jewish congregation and, as a representative of that group, was one of the original founders of LiftUp of Routt County. When her children were growing up in Steamboat, Romberg was an active sponsor for Girls Scouts and encouraged participation in the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club.

Romberg also has served as a local election poll worker and continues to support the Routt County Clerk’s Office on election days. She can still be found today ushering for Strings Music Festival, selling daffodils for Northwest Colorado Health and selling ducks for the Rubber Ducky Race.

Celia Dunham, another nominator, said Romberg is always there to help when needed.

“I must also mention her wonderful sense of humor that brings smiles to all who know her,,” Dunham said.

Romberg joins the list of 32 previous award recipients, which include Skeeter Werner Walker, Katy Rodolph Wyatt, Eleanor Bliss, Carol Baily, Lucile Bogue, Criss Fetcher, Dorothy Wither (posthumously), Sureva Towler, Rita Valentine (posthumously), Geneva Taylor, Carol Schaffer, Gloria Gossard, Jayne Hill, Elaine Gay, Millie Beall, Arianthe Stettner, Wanda Redmond, Margi Briggs-Casson, Margaret “Poogie” Dawes (posthumously), Nancy Stahoviak, Carol Booth Fox, Diane Moore, Susan E. Birch, Christine Painter, Marsha Daughenbaugh, Sarah Floyd, Nancy Kramer, Deb Werner, Jane Howell, Betse Grassby, Jan Fritz and Gretchen Van De Carr.

