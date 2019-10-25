Jamie Lamb: From a supporter of 4A, 4B, 4C

On Oct. 15, I attended a meeting hosted by the YES to Education Steamboat Committee in the West Steamboat area to address neighborhood concerns should a school be built there. The majority of the time that evening was spent discussing traffic and access concerns of the local neighbors.

Mike Kent recently submitted a letter to the editor deceptively suggesting that the school district has all but decided to build an access through the Steamboat II subdivision. I feel like we attended different meetings, even though it was the same one.

Present at the meeting were the school district representatives as well as local Fire Marshal Doug Shaffer. The school district made it extremely clear that no final decisions regarding the placement of the school, access or design details had been made. After the bond passes, the district will assemble a Design Advisory Group — DAG — to weigh in on these decisions.

Per Mr. Shaffer, access connections and requirements for the proposed school is subject to the “West Steamboat Springs U.S. Highway 40 Access Study” also referred to as the “Access Control Plan.” I learned that this study identifies acceptable access connections for building sites for this neighborhood.

Quite a few access points were discussed, which seemed much more likely, than an access point through Steamboat II. If a connection to Steamboat II is to happen, it will happen because of a partnership with neighbors and because of the work of the DAG, not because the district says so.

I had a couple of important takeaways from that meeting. First, no access points have been decided on and if, for some reason, access through Steamboat II is to happen, the DAG needs to make the effort and see if the adjacent property owner is willing to make such a connection.

Second, Steamboat is aware of the traffic concerns and is working with CDOT to make all the necessary changes to U.S. 40 in order to better accommodate the flow of traffic in the west end of town, which needs to happen anyway.

Third, the school board is trying extremely hard to ensure that this school remains a benefit to everyone and as minimal of a hinderance to the surrounding neighborhoods as possible.

Final points: If this bond does not pass, nothing will be done to deal with the serious overcrowding issue that we presently face in our school systems. This is our last chance to make this happen so please vote “yes” on 4A, 4B and 4C.

Jamie Lamb

Steamboat Springs