Jaelin Kauf earns silver in Olympic moguls

Jaelin Kauf, pictured at the 2018 Games, earned silver in the Olympic moguls competition on Sunday, Feb. 6 in at the Genting Snow Park

Joel Reichenberger/Steamboat Pilot & Today archive

Jaelin Kauf isn’t just a little bit faster than her competition. The U.S. skier was the only competitor to break the 27-second barrier, coming across the line in a blazing 26.37 seconds in the women’s moguls super final of the 2022 Olympics. That’s almost three seconds faster than a majority of her competition.

Kauf waited at the bottom after her last run as the judges decided if her speed was worth a medal. As 80.28 appeared in front of her, her jaw dropped. The shock flashed on her face for only a fraction of a second and was quickly replaced by glee. The former Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club athlete was in the gold-medal position.

Kauf sat in first after her incredible super finals run. She had the fastest time in every single round of competition. #SteamboatOlympians #Olympics pic.twitter.com/73r7ALPkSw — Shelby Reardon (@ByShelbyReardon) February 6, 2022

Minutes later, Australian Jakara Anthony, who was the best skier all evening, bumped Kauf off the top of the podium to take gold in the event at the Genting Snow Park on Sunday, Feb. 6. With her silver medal, Kauf earned the first medal by an American woman moguls skier since 2014.

Kauf, a 2014 graduate of Steamboat Springs High School, was the fastest skier in all three rounds, advancing to super final in the No. 2 spot. Upon learning she was in the gold-medal seat, Kauf only had to wait for one more skier to compete before learning where she would stand on the podium.

Anthony led after the first final and the second final after winning the first qualifier earlier in the week. She made history for her country by earning the first-ever medal for an Aussie women’s moguls skier.

Kauf competed alongside teammate and former SSWSC athlete Olivia Giaccio.

Giaccio went first in the superfinal. The run was fast and mostly clean, but it wasn’t medal worthy. She faltered on her top landing, and on the bottom air, she opted not to attempt the cork 1080 that made its mark on history a month ago when she became the first woman to land it in a World Cup competition.

Giaccio finished the competition in sixth. U.S. teammate Hannah Soar earned seventh, and Kai Owens of Vail took 10th.

