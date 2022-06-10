It’s illegal to leave a dog unattended in warm temperatures
As summer in the Yampa Valley sets in and temperatures rise, it’s important to remember not to leave furry friends unattended.
In Steamboat Springs, it’s illegal to leave a dog unattended on public property whether it’s secured by a leash or not when the temperature is 70 degrees or above.
The same municipal code also states it’s illegal to leave a dog tied up, in a vehicle or in an uncovered pickup bed when the temperature is 70 degrees or warmer.
“For the welfare of pets, rescue and enforcement actions will be taken,” reads the city’s website.
Parking in the shade and rolling down windows does not alleviate the build up of heat in a vehicle. According to the city, even if the temperature outside is 70 degrees, the temperature inside a vehicle can quickly rise to more than 90.
For animal complaints or animal emergencies, call 970-879-1144.
