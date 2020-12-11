It’s a Santa drive-thru success | SteamboatToday.com
It’s a Santa drive-thru success

Shelby Reardon
  

Lily and Violet Peasley visit Santa and Mrs. Claus and some friends from the North Pole during a drive-thru event at Alpine Bank in Steamboat Springs on Friday. The event will continue from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Alice Pulford visits Santa and Mrs. Claus and some friends from the North Pole during a drive-thru event at Alpine Bank in Steamboat Springs on Friday. The event will continue from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Alice Pulford hands Santa a letter Friday morning. She and her friend Hudson Middleton visited Santa and Mrs. Claus and some friends from the North Pole during a drive-thru event at Alpine Bank in Steamboat Springs. The event will continue from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday.

