It’s a girl: First baby of 2022 born Tuesday morning

The first newborn for 2022 in Steamboat Springs is a healthy baby girl named Harlow Jade Ehrlich, born during the chilly start to the new year.

Daughter Harlow, of first-time parents Jake and Nicki Ehrlich, both age 30, arrived at 8:10 a.m. Tuesday at 6 pounds, 15 ounces, and 18.5 inches at UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center.

The couple, who have lived in Steamboat Springs seven years, waited until the baby was born to learn the gender, which dad Jake was happy to be the first to announce as a girl to mom.

Nicki, who is a nursing student at Colorado Mountain College, said she had “a really easy and enjoyable pregnancy,” and stayed very active by mountain biking, hiking with her dog and carefully skiing in the backcountry until late in her pregnancy. Nicki will graduate from the CMC nursing program this spring and plans to work locally as a registered nurse.

Jake is the owner of Lone Pine Performance, a suspension tuning specialist company that opened in Steamboat in July.

Harlow was delivered by Dr. David Schaller of UCHealth Women’s Care Clinic. Medical center officials say 341 babies were delivered at UCHealth YVMC during 2021.

