Items stolen from sidewalk rack: The Record for Sunday, May 2

Sunday May 2, 2021

7:26 a.m. Someone who watched several other people peer into a business near the 900 block of Lincoln Avenue through the windows called Steamboat Springs Police Department officers, worried those individuals may be planning something nefarious. When officers arrived, they verified there was not criminal activity happening.

9:13 a.m. Officers were called to a dumpster near the 800 block of South Lincoln Avenue because a bear had reportedly been rummaging through its contents. When officers arrived, the bear was no longer there.

12:27 p.m. Officers were called by a landlord near the 3000 block of Aspen Leaf Way, because they believed they had found drug paraphernalia in their tenant’s apartment. When officers arrived, they discovered the landlord was mistaken and there was nothing that required further police action.

4:01 p.m. Routt County Sherriff’s Office deputies and Steamboat officers both responded to reports of a suspicious, unfamiliar vehicle in a parking lot near the 3000 block of Columbine Drive. The vehicle in question belonged to a cleaning crew that was servicing an apartment in the complex.

6:07 p.m. Officers were called because a business near the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue in downtown Steamboat Springs had some items stolen off of a rack that was outside the store on the sidewalk. The incident is under investigation.

9:37 p.m. Officers received a call from someone who had been receiving harassing phone calls from someone they knew. Officers took a report of the incident.

Total incidents: 41

• Steamboat officers responded to 25 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 11 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to three calls for service.

• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

• Routt County Search and Rescue responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.