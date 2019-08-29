‘Is it there, their or they’re?’ The Grammar Table answers your grammar questions in Steamboat

Ellen Jovin visits with Chris Johnson Thurday afternoon at her Grammar Table, whch was set up along Lincoln Avenue.

John F. Russell

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Ellen Jovin wants people to know the difference between “your” and “you’re.”

A grammar expert, writer and teacher, Jovin erected a table in front of the Chief Theater on Lincoln Avenue in Steamboat Springs on Thursday afternoon, spending several hours fielding grammar-related questions from interested passersby.

Steamboat was just another stop for the native New Yorker on her cross country tour to inform the nation on grammar’s best practices. From behind The Grammar Table, as she calls it, Jovin will answer any grammar inquiry, be it in a foreign language, an obscure question about antecedents or which style guide she most prefers.

Jovin is the principal and founder of Syntaxis, a community skills training consultancy based in New York City.

Visitors to her table have ranged in age from 18 months to 80 years, according to Jovin, and all that grammar talk is absolutely free.

