Intoxicated skier and kids stuck in an elevator: The Record for Saturday, Jan. 15, 2020

Saturday, Jan. 15, 2020

1:02 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a report of a drunk male at a bus stop at the intersection of Fifth Street and Lincoln Avenue. The man was given a courtesy transport to his hotel.

1:44 a.m. Police responded to a complaint about a group of people refusing to leave a bar in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue. The group was in the process of leaving when officers arrived.

3:54 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to an overdose/poisoning in the 300 block of Lincoln Avenue. The person was transported to the hospital.

9:30 a.m. Police were called when a citizen reported ice they were concerned about sliding off a post office in the 200 block of Lincoln Avenue and injuring a person or vehicle. The post office informed police a sub-contractor was en route to remove the ice.

11:24 a.m. Steamboat firefighters and Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a skier versus skier crash in the 2200 block of Apres Ski Way. Both skiers were transported to the hospital.

6:54 p.m. Steamboat firefighters extricated two kids from an elevator that had malfunctioned in the 2300 block of Storm Meadows Drive. They were able to quickly open the doors and get the kids out.

7:49 p.m. Police assisted Steamboat Resort Ski Patrol after they identified an intoxicated man trying to put on his skis at the top of a ski run. Patrollers intervened and brought the man, who continued to be combative, down the mountain where he was given a courtesy transport home.

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, contact Routt County Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Submit a tip

• Call: 970-870-6226

• Click:

• Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637 • Call: 970-870-6226• Click: TipSubmit.com • Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637

Total incidents: 54

Steamboat officers had 30 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 13 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to 10 calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.