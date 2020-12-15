Intoxicated roommate: The Record for Monday, Dec. 14

Monday, Dec. 14, 2020

12:43 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a disturbance in the 700 block of Walton Pond Circle where it was reported one roommate in a condo was intoxicated and causing arguments.

10:40 a.m. Officers gave verbal warnings to two dog owners about having their dogs off leashes in the 1300 block of Lincoln Avenue.

12:03 p.m. Officers mediated an argument between roommates in the 1300 block of Dream Island Plaza.

12:45 p.m. Officers received a call from someone who said their name was used to file a fraudulent unemployment claim in the 400 block of Third Street.

2:14 p.m. An apartment management company told officers they caught an unauthorized person using their dumpster at the intersection of Whistler and Walton Creek roads.

3:54 p.m. Officers found an abandoned backpack in the 1800 block of Lagoon Court. Officers will hold the backpack until it is claimed.

8:29 p.m. Officers responded to a call of someone driving recklessly in a parking lot in the 2000 block of Pine Grove Road.

9:13 p.m. Officers responded to a complaint of loud music and loud voices in a condo in the 1300 block of Walton Creek Road. Members of the condo agreed to turn the noise level down.

Total incidents: 46

• Steamboat officers responded to 22 cases including calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 16 cases including calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to seven calls for service.

• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.