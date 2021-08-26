Intoxicated person: The Record for Wednesday, Aug. 25

Wednesday, Aug. 25

2:02 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers assisted an intoxicated pedestrian in a bar in the 700 block of Yampa Street.

7:31 a.m. Officers responded to an animal bite in the area of Oxford Way and Abbey Road.

1:19 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a complaint about an animal on Routt County Road 14 in Oak Creek.

5:04 p.m. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in a business in the 2000 block of Curve Plaza.

9:41 p.m. Officers received a call about a person trespassing in the 2000 block of Elk River Road.

11 p.m. Officers received a call about a bear inside a dumpster of a restaurant in the 800 block of Oak Street.

Total incidents: 57

• Steamboat officers responded to 31 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 14 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to 11 calls for service.

• North Routt Fire Department firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.