Intoxicated person: The Record for Wednesday, Aug. 25
Wednesday, Aug. 25
2:02 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers assisted an intoxicated pedestrian in a bar in the 700 block of Yampa Street.
7:31 a.m. Officers responded to an animal bite in the area of Oxford Way and Abbey Road.
1:19 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a complaint about an animal on Routt County Road 14 in Oak Creek.
5:04 p.m. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in a business in the 2000 block of Curve Plaza.
9:41 p.m. Officers received a call about a person trespassing in the 2000 block of Elk River Road.
11 p.m. Officers received a call about a bear inside a dumpster of a restaurant in the 800 block of Oak Street.
Total incidents: 57
• Steamboat officers responded to 31 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 14 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to 11 calls for service.
• North Routt Fire Department firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Intoxicated person: The Record for Wednesday, Aug. 25
Wednesday, Aug. 25