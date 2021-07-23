Intoxicated pedestrian: The Record for Thursday, July 22
Thursday, July 22
12:12 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a call about a suspicious person on 13th Street and Lincoln Avenue.
12:41 a.m. Officers were called about a suspicious vehicle in the 1000 block of Anglers Drive.
11:25 a.m. Officers received a complaint about an animal on the loose in the 200 block of Howelsen Parkway.
12:42 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report of theft from Pearl Lake State Park.
3:56 p.m. Officers took a report of theft from a business in the 300 block of Eighth Street.
9:46 p.m. Officers received a call about an intoxicated pedestrian in the 700 block of Walton Pond Circle.
10:07 p.m. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 500 block of Eighth Street.
Total incidents: 52
• Steamboat officers responded to 30 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 15 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to six calls for service.
• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
