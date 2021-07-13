Intoxicated pedestrian: The Record for Sunday, July 11
Sunday, July 11, 2021
12:36 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a noise complaint in the 2200 block of Elk River Road.
4:31 a.m. Officers assisted an intoxicated pedestrian on South Lincoln Avenue and Mount Werner Road.
11:19 a.m. Officers received a report about property damage to a business in the 400 block of Anglers Drive.
2:05 p.m. Officers took a report about a drug violation in the Central Park Plaza parking lot.
7:02 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call about wildlife in the nine block of Routt County Road 14 in Oak Creek.
11:10 p.m. Officers and deputies responded to a reported animal bite in the 26000 block of Katy Court in Clark.
Total incidents: 69
• Steamboat officers responded to 43 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 19 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat firefighters responded to five calls for service.
• Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
• North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
• Classic Air Medical responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
To reach Alison Berg, call 970-871-4229 or email aberg@SteamboatPilot.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Intoxicated pedestrian: The Record for Sunday, July 11
Sunday, July 11, 2021