Intoxicated pedestrian: The Record for Sunday, July 11

Sunday, July 11, 2021

12:36 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a noise complaint in the 2200 block of Elk River Road.

4:31 a.m. Officers assisted an intoxicated pedestrian on South Lincoln Avenue and Mount Werner Road.

11:19 a.m. Officers received a report about property damage to a business in the 400 block of Anglers Drive.

2:05 p.m. Officers took a report about a drug violation in the Central Park Plaza parking lot.

7:02 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call about wildlife in the nine block of Routt County Road 14 in Oak Creek.

11:10 p.m. Officers and deputies responded to a reported animal bite in the 26000 block of Katy Court in Clark.

Total incidents: 69

• Steamboat officers responded to 43 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 19 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat firefighters responded to five calls for service.

• Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

• North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

• Classic Air Medical responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.

