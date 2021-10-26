Intoxicated pedestrian: The Record for Monday, Oct. 25
Monday, Oct. 25, 2021
12:18 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a noise complaint in the 400 block of Tamarack Drive.
5:50 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a noninjury car crash on Colorado Highway 131 and U.S. Highway 40 in Steamboat.
11:32 a.m. Officers took a report of a hit-and-run vehicle crash on Seventh Street and Lincoln Avenue.
7:09 p.m. Officers assisted an intoxicated pedestrian near the James Brown Bridge.
7:11 p.m. Officers received a complaint about a vehicle on South Lincoln Avenue and Pine Grove Road.
Total incidents: 45
• Steamboat officers responded to 23 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 17 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to four calls for service.
• Oak Creek Fire Department firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
