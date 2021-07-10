Intoxicated pedestrian: The Record for Friday, July 9
Friday, July 9
2:18 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a bear in a neighborhood in the 28000 block of Brandon Circle.
8:25 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a hit-and-run car crash near the Blackmere Trail on Emerald.
10:49 a.m. Officers took a report of a theft in the 2500 block of Copper Ridge Drive.
2:11 p.m. Officers collected a piece of lost property from a business in the 200 block of Anglers Drive.
2:30 p.m. Officers were called about property damage to a property in the 700 block of Yampa Street.
5:44 p.m. Officers were called about an intoxicated pedestrian outside a business in the 1900 block of Pine Grove Road.
6:07 p.m. Officers responded to a physical fight at the City Market Steamboat Springs Transit stop on Central Park Drive.
8:47 p.m. Deputies responded to a reported animal bite in the 61000 block of Routt County Road 62 in Clark.
11:08 p.m. Officers responded to a noise complaint in the 500 block of Grand Street.
Total incidents: 89
• Steamboat officers responded to 58 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 21 cases including calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue responded to seven calls for service.
• North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to three calls for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
