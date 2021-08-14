Intoxicated pedestrian: The Record for Friday, Aug. 13

Friday, Aug. 13

12:18 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a complaint about loud noises on Turning Leaf Court and Indian Summer Drive.

8:07 a.m. Officers took a report of property damage in the zero block of Eighth Street.

9:37 a.m. Officers collected a piece of lost property from a business in the 1700 block of Central Park Drive.

12:12 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a vehicle complaint at the corner of Elk River Road and Lincoln Avenue.

2:54 p.m. Officers took a report of a theft in the 2700 block of Downhill Drive.

7:09 p.m. Officers assisted an intoxicated pedestrian in the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue.

9:46 p.m. Deputies received a call about an intoxicated driver in the 160 block of U.S. Highway 40 in Hayden.

Total incidents: 80

• Steamboat officers responded to 36 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 30 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to 12 calls for service.

• West Routt firefighters responded to one call for service.

• Yampa Fire Department firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.