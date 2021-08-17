Intoxicated on the Core Trail: The Record for Monday, Aug. 16
Monday, Aug. 16
2:55 p.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a motor vehicle hit-and-run in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue.
5:57 p.m. Officers were called about a bear inside of a dumpster in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive.
7:06 p.m. Officers received a call about an intoxicated pedestrian walking around the Yampa River Core Trail.
8:44 p.m. Officers responded to a complaint about loud noises inside of a restaurant in the 800 block of Yampa Street.
10:45 p.m. Officers responded to a person causing a disturbance at a business in the 700 block of Yampa Street.
Total incidents: 56
• Steamboat officers responded to 30 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 16 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to seven calls for service.
• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to three calls for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Intoxicated on the Core Trail: The Record for Monday, Aug. 16
Monday, Aug. 16