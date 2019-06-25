Intoxicated man yells at kids: The Record for Monday, June 24, 2019

Monday, June 24, 2019

2:14 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers arrested a man on suspicion of driving under the influence.

1:27 p.m. Officers were called about a trespassing incident at a business in the 2100 block of Curve Court.

2:27 p.m. Police received a report of theft from a business in the 2600 block of Jacob Circle.

3:39 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters assisted a person who lost consciousness at a hot springs in the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue.

3:41 p.m. Steamboat Fire Rescue firefighters helped take a woman to the hospital after she crashed on her bike without a helmet at Walton Creek Road and South Lincoln Avenue.

4:13 p.m. Officers received an animal complaint from the 1200 block of Meadowood Lane.

9:15 p.m. A man called Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies after he lost a kayak on the Yampa River. He knew another person had found the kayak, but he was having trouble getting the person to return it. By Tuesday, he had received his kayak.

9:43 p.m. Deputies were called about an intoxicated man yelling at a group of kids riding their bikes in the 38700 block of Main Street in Milner. The deputies told the man it was not acceptable to yell at kids.

Total incidents: 38

Steamboat officers had 26 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County deputies had nine cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to three calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.

