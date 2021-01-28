Intoxicated man wandering the street: The Record for Wednesday, Jan. 27

Wednesday, Jan. 27

6:28 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a report from a group of residents in the 2800 block of Downhill Drive who said they saw people lighting fireworks and acting suspiciously. Officers searched the area but did not see anything suspicious.

8:11 a.m. Officers responded to a call from a business manager in the 900 block of Lincoln Avenue who told officers he suspected someone was sleeping inside his business. Officers found the person and issued them a citation for trespassing.

9:52 a.m. Officers received a call from a woman who said her wallet was stolen out of a locker inside a business in the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue.

2:53 p.m. Officers received a call about a truck weaving through lanes between 13th Streeth and Lincoln Avenue. Officers could not locate the truck.

5:37 p.m. Officers received a call about an intoxicated man wandering down the road on Blue Sage Drive. Officers could not locate the man.

6:12 p.m. Officers received a call about an argument between two roommates in the 1400 block of Storm Peak Court in which the roommate who owned the property wanted to evict the other. Officers mediated the argument.

7:38 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a call from a driver who said a vehicle on Elk River Road and Lincoln Avenue cut her off and almost caused a crash. Deputies ran the license plate, but the person’s vehicle was registered out of state, and they could not locate the driver.

Total incidents: 45

• Steamboat officers responded to 28 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 11 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to six calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.