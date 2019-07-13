Intoxicated man trips and hurts himself running from imaginary danger: The Record for Friday, July 12, 2019

Friday, July 12, 2019

1:42 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a bear near a gas station in the 2000 block of Curve Plaza.

6:44 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about someone sleeping in a van in the 1500 block of Conestoga Circle.

6:54 a.m. A bear got into a trash can in the 1500 block of Conestoga Circle and splayed trash on the road.

9:06 a.m. A man got a suspicious call from someone claiming to be with the IRS. The caller told the man he would be arrested if he did not send a payment, but he refused. He reported the incident to officers, who assured him the call was a scam.

11:40 a.m. Police were called about a dog locked inside a hot car in the 900 block of Central Park Drive. The owner returned to the vehicle before officers arrived.

12:09 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters assisted Steamboat Ski Patrol with treating an injured guest on the mountain.

1:43 p.m. Someone found a kayak caught under a tree in the 3300 block of Clearwater Trail. A man recently had reported a lost kayak to police, and he told officers he would check to see if it belongs to him.

2:24 p.m. Officers were called about a disturbance in the 2100 block of Elk River Road. A woman, who just the day before had been barred from the property, returned and took some items. While officers investigated her belongings, they found what they believe to be methamphetamine. She was arrested on suspicion of theft, burglary and possession of a controlled substance.

10:43 p.m. A resident notified police of a man screaming for help on a path behind his house. Officers found an intoxicated man in the 2600 block of Trails Edge. He told officers he thought something was chasing him, so he started running and tripped, hurting his elbow. They gave him a courtesy ride home.

11:02 p.m. Officers were called about fireworks exploding at Logan Avenue and Larimer Street.

Total incidents: 59

Steamboat officers had 35 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County deputies had 12 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to six calls for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers received one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.