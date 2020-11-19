Intoxicated man: The Record for Wednesday, Nov. 18

Wednesday, Nov. 18

8:00 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a non-injury vehicle crash on Colorado State Highway 131 in McCoy.

9:21 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a call about a neighbor’s dog constantly barking in the 400 block of Dabney Lain.

12:26 p.m. Officers were called about a customer in a business in the 1700 block of Lincoln Avenue who was refusing to wear a mask. Officers convinced the man to wear a mask and finish his transaction.

12:34 p.m. Officers responded to a call in the 3000 block of Riverside Plaza about someone sleeping in the building at night. Officers contacted the person sleeping in the building at another location and gave him a warning for trespassing.

5:45 p.m. Officers were called about a disturbance between roommates in the 2000 block of Walton Creek Road. One roommate was breaking things in the apartment and hit the other roommate, so officers arrested him for misdemeanor assault.

9:02 p.m. Officers were called to a business about an intoxicated customer in the 100 block of 11th Street. Employees asked the person to leave, but when they got him outside, he claimed he left his phone and credit card inside, so the employees allowed him to re-enter the business. Once inside, he wanted to order more drinks and then became verbally abusive to some of the employees. Officers issued him a citation for harassment and trespassing.

Total incidents: 45

• Steamboat officers responded to 20 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents like traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 13 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents like traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to 10 calls for service.

• North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.