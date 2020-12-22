Intoxicated man: The Record for Tuesday, Dec. 22

Tuesday, Dec. 22

10:51 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a complaint about public health orders not being followed in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue.

11:06 a.m. Officers responded to a call of a disturbance in the 1400 block of Pine Grove Road.

1:11 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an unattended vehicle in the parking lot of the 2000 block of Shield Drive.

1:46 p.m. An intoxicated man walked into the Routt Combined Law Enforcement building and told deputies he believed his friend had died. Deputies were able to contact the friend and confirm he was alive.

4:47 p.m. Deputies took a report of a stolen company vehicle in Steamboat Springs. Deputies contacted the vehicle driver, who said he worked for the company and had permission to drive the vehicle.

5:21 p.m. Deputies took a report of a man who said he received a call from someone trying to sell him items.

Total incidents: 50

Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to 29 cases that included officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 11 cases that included officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to nine calls for service.

North Routt Fire Rescue firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.

