Intoxicated man: The Record for Tuesday, April 27
Thursday, April 27
8:05 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a call about a bear eating trash out of the dumpster at Dream Island Plaza. The bear was gone when officers arrived.
10:41 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call about a man not wearing a mask inside a business in the 300 block of Myers Street in Oak Creek. Deputies told the man he either needed to put on a mask or leave the business.
12:55 p.m. Officers received a call from a resident in the 3000 block of Columbine Drive who said they had items stolen from outside their residence. Officers are investigating.
6:14 p.m. Officers received a call about an intoxicated customer causing a disturbance inside a business in the 400 block of Anglers Drive. Officers asked the man to leave.
7:13 p.m. Officers responded to a non-injury car crash in the 1700 block of Lincoln Avenue.
Total incidents: 36
• Steamboat officers responded to 14 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 14 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to six calls for service.
• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
