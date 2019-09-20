Intoxicated man smashes library computers: The Record for Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019

Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019

2:45 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a noise complaint from the 600 block of Evans Street. A resident could hear a couple arguing loudly, but they appeared to be asleep by the time officers arrived.

4:58 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a suspicious incident at a restaurant along Routt County Road 129 in Clark.

12:05 p.m. Security officers found a man inside public bathroom at Steamboat Resort and suspected he had been sleeping there for several days. Police told the man to leave the property.

2:25 p.m. A homeowner got upset at a group of workers using a jackhammer in the 400 block of Laurel Street. Officers mediated the situation.

2:34 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters received a report of a vehicle fire on Rabbit Ears Pass along U.S. Highway 40. It turned out to be a truck smoking from overheated brakes. There were no flames.

3:42 p.m. In the process of viewing a business’ security footage to gather evidence for a separate case, police observed a man who appeared to be shoplifting at the business in the 1400 block of South Lincoln Avenue. They issued him a trespass warning.

4:10 p.m. A car backed into a 5-year-old boy at a parking lot in the 300 block of Anglers Drive. The boy was unharmed.

5:53 p.m. An intoxicated man damaged several computers at a library in the 1200 block of Lincoln Avenue. Police took him to the hospital, then issued him a court summons for criminal mischief.

9:29 p.m. Deputies were called about a disturbance in the 600 block of East Washington Avenue in Hayden.

9:51 p.m. Police received a report of shoplifting at a business in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive. Officers are continuing to search for a male suspect.

Total incidents: 45

Steamboat officers had 29 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County deputies had nine cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to seven calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.