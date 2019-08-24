Intoxicated man passed out in street: The Record for Friday, Aug. 23, 2019

Friday, Aug. 23, 2019

6:28 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to a motor vehicle crash with unknown injuries at mile marker 120 along U.S. Highway 40.

8:32 a.m. A jogger called Steamboat Springs Police Department officers after passing a suspicious man on the Yampa River Core Trail. He was dressed in black and had a bandana covering his face. Police were unable to locate the man.

8:49 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies conducted a traffic stop at mile marker 9 along Routt County Road 27 near Oak Creek. They arrested a man on suspicion of vehicular eluding, having fake license plates, tampering with evidence, possessing a controlled substance and possessing enough of that substance to infer an intent to distribute it.

12:57 p.m. Officers responded to a report of a customer allegedly stealing more than $100 dollars of items from a grocery store in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive.

6 p.m. A rental car company reported to police that a recent customer had stolen a rented vehicle after it was not returned within the designated time frame. The customer later returned the car.

7:21 p.m. Officers responded when a 9-month-old was taken to the hospital after a dog bit the infant on the face.

8:17 p.m. Officers were called about an intoxicated and belligerent man causing a disturbance in the 2000 block of Snow Bowl Plaza. He was taken to the hospital for an alcohol detox.

9:09 p.m. West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to a motor vehicle crash with unknown injuries at mile marker 8 along Routt County Road 80 near Hayden.

10:40 p.m. A group was having a loud party in the 10 block of Park Place, which upset a neighbor. Officers told the group to quiet down.

11:38 p.m. Officers found an intoxicated man passed out in the street at Dream Island Plaza and Lincoln Avenue. They gave him a courtesy ride home.

Total incidents: 68

Steamboat officers had 38 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 18 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to eight calls for service.

North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

West Routt firefighters responded to one call for service.

Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers received one request for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.