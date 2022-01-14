Intoxicated man knocking on doors: The Record for Thursday, Jan. 13
Thursday, Jan. 13
12:02 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to assist an intoxicated pedestrian at Steamboat Resort.
12:45 a.m. Officers and deputies responded to an intoxicated man knocking on the doors of a building he believed he was staying in along Columbine Drive. It was later discovered the man was actually staying in a nearby building.
10:57 a.m. Officers were responded to a report of theft from a local business.
6:31 p.m. Deputies received a report about a suspected drunk driver in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 40 in Steamboat.
11:43 p.m. Officers took a complaint about loud noises in the 1000 block of Morgan Court.
Total incidents: 40
• Steamboat officers responded to 11 cases, including calls for service and officer-initiated incidents like traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 12 cases including calls for service and officer-initiated incidents, like traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to 14 calls for service.
• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.
• Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
