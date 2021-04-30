Intoxicated injured man: The Record for Thursday, April 29
Thursday, April 29, 2021
1:26 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a call about a bear eating trash outside of an apartment complex in the 2000 block of Savoy Place. The bear was gone by the time officers arrived.
3:28 p.m. Officers received a call about a vehicle blocking construction trucks on Howelsen Parkway. Officers asked the vehicle owner to move.
3:55 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a call from a resident in the 20000 block of Amanee Lane who said their vehicle window was cracked. Deputies took a report.
9:15 p.m. Officers received a call about an intoxicated man who needed medical attention outside of a bus stop on Seventh Street. The Steamboat Springs Fire Department gave the man medical attention.
11:05 p.m. Officers received a call about tenants in the 300 block of Mountain Village Circle causing a noise disturbance. Officers asked them to quiet down.
Total incidents: 49
• Steamboat officers responded to 26 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 10 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to nine calls for service.
• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.
• Oak Ceek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
