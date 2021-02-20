Intoxicated group yelling at cars: The Record for Friday, Feb. 19

Friday, Feb. 19

6:52 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department Officers received a call from a customer inside a business in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive who said another customer was refusing to wear a mask. Officers contacted the business owner, who said he wanted the man removed. Officers asked the man to leave and he did.

8:01 a.m. Officers received a call from a dog owner in the 1000 block of Anglers Drive who said his dog had gotten in a fight with another dog. Animal control officers broke the fight up.

8:35 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a call from a driver in the 64 block of Routt County Road 131 in Steamboat who said another car was swerving around the road. Deputies followed the vehicle but did not observe any driving infractions.

2:01 p.m. Officers received a call from a woman on Lincoln Avenue who said she saw a vehicle driving with a small child who was not wearing a car seat and she was concerned for the child’s safety. Officers could not locate the vehicle.

2:51 p.m. Officers received a call from a man whose dog was bit by a loose dog in the 3000 block of Aspen Wood Lane. Officers tracked down the owner of the other dog and cited the owner for having a dog on the loose.

6:40 p.m. Officers received a report of theft from a business in the 2300 block of Mount Werner Circle.

8:51 p.n. Officers received a call about a group of intoxicated people yelling at cars and waving skis around on Apres Ski Way. officers were unable to locate the group.

Total incidents: 43

• Steamboat officers responded to 28 cases including calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to five cases including calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to nine calls for service.

• Oak Creek Fire Rescue firefighters responded to one call for service

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.