Intoxicated driver: The Record for Friday, Aug. 6
Friday, Aug. 6
12:22 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a complaint about loud noises in the 1900 block of Montview Court.
9:37 a.m. Officers responded to a report of a pet off its leash on the Yampa River Core Trail.
10:50 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a complaint about a driver in the 3000 block of Lincoln Avenue.
12:01 p.m. Deputies responded to a hit-and-run car crash in the one block of Routt County Road 62 in Clark.
5:38 p.m. Officers and deputies responded together to a report of an intoxicated driver in the 50000 block of Routt County Road 129 in Clark.
8:43 p.m. Officers were called about a bear outside of a business in the 1100 block of South Lincoln Avenue.
10:19 p.m. Officers responded to a report of property damage in the 500 block of Marketplace Plaza.
11:54 p.m. Officers were called about an intoxicated pedestrian in the 2200 block of Apres Ski Way.
Total incidents: 60
• Steamboat officers responded to 37 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 22 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to six calls for service.
• West Routt Fire District responded to two calls for service.
• North Routt Fire District responded to two calls for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.