Intoxicated driver: The Record for Friday, Aug. 6

Friday, Aug. 6

12:22 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a complaint about loud noises in the 1900 block of Montview Court.

9:37 a.m. Officers responded to a report of a pet off its leash on the Yampa River Core Trail.

10:50 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a complaint about a driver in the 3000 block of Lincoln Avenue.

12:01 p.m. Deputies responded to a hit-and-run car crash in the one block of Routt County Road 62 in Clark.

5:38 p.m. Officers and deputies responded together to a report of an intoxicated driver in the 50000 block of Routt County Road 129 in Clark.

8:43 p.m. Officers were called about a bear outside of a business in the 1100 block of South Lincoln Avenue.

10:19 p.m. Officers responded to a report of property damage in the 500 block of Marketplace Plaza.

11:54 p.m. Officers were called about an intoxicated pedestrian in the 2200 block of Apres Ski Way.

Total incidents: 60

• Steamboat officers responded to 37 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 22 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to six calls for service.

• West Routt Fire District responded to two calls for service.

• North Routt Fire District responded to two calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.