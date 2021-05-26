Intoxicated driver slides off road: The Record for Tuesday, May 25

Tuesday, May 25, 2021

5:30 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers and Colorado Parks and Wildlife were dispatched to a scene in the 3200 block of Lincoln Avenue in which a vehicle hit a deer. The vehicle driver was OK, but the deer died at the scene.

4:13 p.m. Officers received several complaints about a vehicle driving recklessly in the area of Elk River Road and Downhill Drive. Officers initially could not locate the vehicle, but then the driver passed out and went off the road. Officers responded to the scene and found the passenger had severe injuries. The passenger was taken to UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center, and the Routt County deputy district attorney charged the driver with driving under the influence, vehicular assault and careless driving.

9:12 p.m. Officers received a report about a dog off its leash that bit a neighbor in the 700 block of Pitkin Street. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue examined the neighbor’s injuries and found the dog did not break the person’s skin. Officers are still investigating the incident.

11:32 p.m. Officers were dispatched to an incident where two men were shouting at each other in the 800 block of Yampa Street. The men were gone when officers arrived.

11:53 p.m. Officers received a call from a bartender in the 800 block of Lincoln Avenue who said one customer slapped another, but he was concerned a larger fight was going to break out. Officers spoke with both customers and are investigating.

Total incidents: 33

• Steamboat officers responded to 20 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Routt County Sheriffs Office deputies responded to nine cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to three calls for service.

• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.