Intoxicated at a restaurant: The Record for Thursday, Oct. 14

Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021

11:08 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies assisted a driver in the 11 block of Routt County Road 129 in Clark.

11:24 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a call of shoplifting from a business in the 2000 block of Curve Plaza.

4:08 p.m. Officers assisted an intoxicated pedestrian at a restaurant in the 800 block of Oak Street.

5:19 p.m. Officers responded to a disturbance at a store in the1400 block of Pine Grove Road.

9:49 p.m. Deputies responded to an incident of trespassing at a hotel in the 2300 block of Mount Werner Circle.

Total incidents: 42

• Steamboat officers responded to 20 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 11 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to seven calls for service.

• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

• North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

• Oak Creek Fire Department firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.