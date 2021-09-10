Intoxicated assistance: The Record for Thursday, Sept. 9

Thursday, Sept. 9

8:26 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a noninjury vehicle crash outside a business in the 80 block of Anglers Drive.

2:36 p.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a drug violation in the 1400 block of Pine Grove Road.

3:27 p.m. Officers took a report of theft from a business in the 200 block of Lincoln Avenue.

4:31 p.m. Officers were called to a suspicious person in the Central Park Plaza parking lot on the east side of Steamboat.

8:52 p.m. Officers responded to a noise complaint in the 300 block of Boulder Ridge Road.

9:09 p.m. Officers assisted an intoxicated person outside a bar in the 800 block of Lincoln Avenue.

Total incidents: 49

• Steamboat officers responded to 27 cases including calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 14 cases including calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to eight calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.