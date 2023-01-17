Interstate 70 closed through Glenwood Canyon

There is an extended closure westbound starting at mile marker 130 on Interstate 70 near Dotsero because of a hazmat spill in Glenwood Canyon. The canyon closed around 7:40 a.m. Tuesday.

Drivers are being asked to detour north on Colorado Highway 131, to U.S. 40, to Colorado Highway 13.

Visit https://cotrip.org/home.htm for the most up-to-date road closure information.

This story will be updated.