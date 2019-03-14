International Fly Fishing Film Festival transports fishermen around the world this weekend in Steamboat Springs

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The International Fly Fishing Film Festival, presented by Patagonia, casts its line into Steamboat Springs on Friday, March 15, and it’s taking viewers on a journey down the Aniak River in Alaska over to the swampy waters of the Brazilian jungle and everywhere in between.

The festival features nine short- and feature-length films. Some are exclusive to the International Fly Fishing Film Festival while others take place in lands so exotic with fish so incredibly outrageous, those watching may not believe they exist on earth.

If you go What: International Fly Fishing Film Festival

When: 7 p.m. Friday, March 15, and 4 and 7 p.m. Saturday, March 16

Where: Chief Theater, 813 Lincoln Ave.

Cost: $15

“Giga,” for example, takes viewers to the Brazilian jungle in search of the prehistoric Arapaima, one of the world’s largest freshwater fish. “Rio de Vida” takes place in a remote corner of South America where mammoth-sized brown trout live. Another film goes to the chilly shores of Iceland.

Viewers will also get to see spectacular footage of breathtaking locations only truly determined fishermen can find and the calm solitude of fly fishing.

This is the festival’s second year in Steamboat, and the event serves as a fundraiser for youth programs and river efforts supported by the Yampa Valley Fly Fishers. Last year, Yampa Valley Fly Fishers President Dan Chovan said the film festival raised $1,000 after costs.

“It was a good haul,” Chovan said.

The festival starts at 7 p.m. Friday, March 15, at the Chief Theater, 813 Lincoln Ave., and will be followed by two more showings at 4 and 7 p.m. Saturday, March 16.

This year will also feature door prizes each night. Everyone is entered by simply purchasing a ticket.

"It's a really good opportunity for the fly-fishing community to get together, watch some film and dream of exotic locations,” Chovan said. “It's a good time.”

Tickets are $15 and available at all Steamboat Springs fly-fishing shops and online at flyfilmfest.com/schedule/us-dates.

