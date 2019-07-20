Interactive map: Tour de Steamboat route highlights (with video)

Over five courses ranging from 26 to 116 miles long, Tour de Steamboat riders enjoy sweeping views of the Western Slope, Yampa Valley, South Routt Flat Tops, and more.

Take a look at photos and videos above throughout the ride and read what riders considered the highlight of the ride.

“It was kind of cool seeing the hot air balloon take off in the beginning and just coming up over and seeing the lake and dropping off into the nice, fast downhill ride.” – Kim Blair, 61, Denver

“So far, the morning coolness has been nice. It’s pretty scenery and everything is so green this year.” – John Middleton, 66, Golden

“This was my first time doing this ride. It was a little tougher than I thought it would be. A little hillier than I thought it was going to be.” – Betsy Deichmeister, 60

“It was perfect weather. We got rained on, but it was great.” – Julie Pope, 55

“The highlight is usually at the end, when you go, ‘Hey we did it!’” – Melinda Middleton, 66, Golden

“I’m gonna say the beer after the ride, it’s the only reason I ride. If there wasn’t beer, I wouldn’t ride my bike,” – Ben Pope, 55