Inspiration behind the work: 50th Art in the Park comes with variety, activities and more

The 50th year of Art in the Park in Steamboat Springs featured a wide array of vendors from around the country and drew a large numbers of visitors.

Art in the Park included around 130 vendors in Lincoln Park as the main feature of the event organized by Steamboat Creates. The artists came with a large variety of mediums and styles, featuring everything from woodworking to fiber arts to jewelry making, as well as a large variety of inspirations and reasons behind the work.

One of the newer vendors at Art in the Park, the Hahn Family Wood Company, has been working with wood and epoxy resin for a little over three years. Hailing from Alt just outside of Fort Collins, Zachary Hahn founded the company in 2020 as a part of his journey through sobriety.

His stand featured several handcrafted cutting boards, each with unique epoxy resin work, such as a small beach scene or scattered tiles. On his website, Hahn says his work has allowed him to connect with his faith, find joy and “create a legacy that (he) will be proud to pass down to (his) children, nieces and nephews.”

On the other end of the festival, Charles Acuna of The Stone Edge has been working with his craft for more than 30 years. Calling himself a “neolithic technician,” Acuna, who is of Native American descent, recreates traditional hunting knives using an ancient method known as “flint knapping.”

While he had been to Art in the Park around 30 years ago, traveling from Ranchos de Taos in New Mexico, he described noticing all the changes around the city when he returned to the event two years ago. His booth also featured a variety of tomahawks, bows and traditional beadwork, some of which were featured in the Paramount+ series “1883.”

In addition, there were many other vendors with activity booths and from local nonprofits, such as the Rocky Mountain Raptor Program, whose booth featured several birds of prey that are a part of the nonprofit’s ambassador program.

The Stone Edge’s booth features traditional Native American crafting techniques. Image1