Inside a Colorado coronavirus ward: The frightening reality for doctors as first cases arrive

The night before Dr. Lilia Cervantes started work in the COVID-19 ward at Denver Health, she went online to make a will.

It was hard to sleep, her mind stuck on what would happen to her two young daughters and her husband, who has asthma, if she were to become infected with the new coronavirus and expose them.

Cervantes, an internal medicine hospitalist at Denver Health, was scared. She got through her first week of service in the ward by isolating herself from her family in the master bedroom and following a careful regimen that included touching the doorknobs in her house only when she was holding a disinfecting wipe. She also bawled her eyes out in her car as she drove home each night.

