Inmate spits on officer’s face: The Record for Thursday, March 5, 2020

News News | March 6, 2020

Steamboat Pilot & Today staff report
  

Thursday, March 5, 2020

12:51 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a disturbance at an apartment complex in the 200 block of South Sharp Court in Oak Creek. One woman was taken into custody.

8:45 a.m. Deputies and Hayden Police Department officers received a report of a drug violation at the Yampa Valley Regional Airport. Law enforcement officials found a controlled substance inside a woman’s bag. She was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance.

10:13 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a report of fraud from a business in the 900 block of Yampa Avenue.

10:27 a.m. A female inmate reportedly spit on the face of a detention officer at the Routt County Jail. She was charged with second-degree assault.

7:16 p.m. Colorado State Patrol troopers arrested a man on suspicion of driving under the influence, speeding more than 10 mph over the limit, not wearing a seat belt and not having proof of insurance.

7:59 p.m. Hayden officers arrested a man on suspicion of driving under the influence, disorderly conduct and driving with a restricted license.  

9:44 p.m. Police received a noise complaint from the 2500 block of Copper Ridge Drive. 

Total incidents: 59

  • Steamboat officers had 25 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
  • Routt County deputies had 22 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
  • Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to 11 calls for service.
  • Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.

