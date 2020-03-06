Inmate spits on officer’s face: The Record for Thursday, March 5, 2020
Thursday, March 5, 2020
12:51 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a disturbance at an apartment complex in the 200 block of South Sharp Court in Oak Creek. One woman was taken into custody.
8:45 a.m. Deputies and Hayden Police Department officers received a report of a drug violation at the Yampa Valley Regional Airport. Law enforcement officials found a controlled substance inside a woman’s bag. She was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance.
10:13 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a report of fraud from a business in the 900 block of Yampa Avenue.
10:27 a.m. A female inmate reportedly spit on the face of a detention officer at the Routt County Jail. She was charged with second-degree assault.
7:16 p.m. Colorado State Patrol troopers arrested a man on suspicion of driving under the influence, speeding more than 10 mph over the limit, not wearing a seat belt and not having proof of insurance.
7:59 p.m. Hayden officers arrested a man on suspicion of driving under the influence, disorderly conduct and driving with a restricted license.
9:44 p.m. Police received a noise complaint from the 2500 block of Copper Ridge Drive.
