Inmate spits on officer’s face: The Record for Thursday, March 5, 2020

Thursday, March 5, 2020

12:51 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a disturbance at an apartment complex in the 200 block of South Sharp Court in Oak Creek. One woman was taken into custody.

8:45 a.m. Deputies and Hayden Police Department officers received a report of a drug violation at the Yampa Valley Regional Airport. Law enforcement officials found a controlled substance inside a woman’s bag. She was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance.

10:13 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a report of fraud from a business in the 900 block of Yampa Avenue.

10:27 a.m. A female inmate reportedly spit on the face of a detention officer at the Routt County Jail. She was charged with second-degree assault.

7:16 p.m. Colorado State Patrol troopers arrested a man on suspicion of driving under the influence, speeding more than 10 mph over the limit, not wearing a seat belt and not having proof of insurance.

7:59 p.m. Hayden officers arrested a man on suspicion of driving under the influence, disorderly conduct and driving with a restricted license.

9:44 p.m. Police received a noise complaint from the 2500 block of Copper Ridge Drive.

Total incidents: 59

Steamboat officers had 25 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County deputies had 22 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to 11 calls for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.