Injured hiker: The Record for Wednesday, June 9

Wednesday, June 9

1:26 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a call about gun shots in the 1500 block of Shadow Run Court.

1:31 a.m. Officers responded to reports of loud noises in the 1700 block of Latigo Loop.

7:36 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies assisted Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers and the Steamboat Springs Fire Department in helping an injured hiker on the Fish Creek Falls Trail. The woman had an injured ankle but did not need emergency medical treatment.

9:27 a.m. Officers received a call about a person trespassing in the 2300 block of Apres Ski Way.

10:07 a.m. Deputies responded to a bear call in the 1800 block of Huckleberry Lane.

8:00 p.m. Deputies received a report of threats in the 28000 block of Valley View Lane.

Total incidents: 75

• Steamboat officers responded to 46 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 22 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to six calls for service.

• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

• North Routt firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.