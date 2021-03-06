Injured cat turns out OK: The Record for Friday, March 5

Friday, March 5

7:04 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a report from an employee inside a business in the 600 block of Snapdragon Way who said they believed someone was sleeping inside the business. Officers said they would keep an eye on the area.

7:36 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies assisted a driver stuck in a snow bank on Routt County Road 51 in Hayden.

9:26 a.m. Officers received a call from a man visiting from Denver who said his license plate was stolen off his car while he was staying at a hotel in the 200 block of Lincoln Avenue. Officers took a report.

5:57 p.m. Officers received a call from a resident in the 300 block of Fourth Street who said she saw a cat limping and believed the cat was injured. Officers examined the cat and found it was fine.

8:15 p.m. A woman went into a restaurant in the 800 block of Lincoln Avenue and refused to wear a mask while walking around the restaurant. The woman was gone when officers arrived.

10:53 p.m. Officers received a call about a group of people inside a condo in the 3000 block of Columbine Drive playing loud music. Officers asked the group to quiet down.

Total incidents: 63

• Steamboat officers responded to 42 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 15 cases including calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to four calls for service.

• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

