Injured cat turns out OK: The Record for Friday, March 5
Friday, March 5
7:04 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a report from an employee inside a business in the 600 block of Snapdragon Way who said they believed someone was sleeping inside the business. Officers said they would keep an eye on the area.
7:36 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies assisted a driver stuck in a snow bank on Routt County Road 51 in Hayden.
9:26 a.m. Officers received a call from a man visiting from Denver who said his license plate was stolen off his car while he was staying at a hotel in the 200 block of Lincoln Avenue. Officers took a report.
5:57 p.m. Officers received a call from a resident in the 300 block of Fourth Street who said she saw a cat limping and believed the cat was injured. Officers examined the cat and found it was fine.
8:15 p.m. A woman went into a restaurant in the 800 block of Lincoln Avenue and refused to wear a mask while walking around the restaurant. The woman was gone when officers arrived.
10:53 p.m. Officers received a call about a group of people inside a condo in the 3000 block of Columbine Drive playing loud music. Officers asked the group to quiet down.
Total incidents: 63
• Steamboat officers responded to 42 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 15 cases including calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to four calls for service.
• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
