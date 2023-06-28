Informational event could help residents considering running for public office

Offered by the Steamboat Springs Chamber, Step Up & Serve — a Q&A and networking event with a panel of current and past City Council members, county commissioners and planning commission members discussing how and why to run for public office — will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Citizen’s Hall on 124 10th St.

According to the Chamber, Step Up & Serve will offer attendees an opportunity to learn more about what it takes to run for a seat in local government as well as an opportunity to meet local representatives, create connections and ask questions.

Confirmed speakers include City Manager Gary Suiter, City Council member Gail Garey, former City Council member Scott Ford, Planning Commissioner Brian Adams, and County Commissioner Tim Corrigan. The event is free, and registration is not required. For more, visit the event listing at SteamboatChamber.com .