Incident at a bar: The Record for Tuesday, Sept. 7

12:07 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a suspicious incident at a bar in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue.
11:20 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a noninjury vehicle crash in the nine block of Routt County Road 14 in Oak Creek.
10:17 a.m. Officers were called to a bear seen in the 700 block of Oak Street.
6:48 p.m. Officers conducted a business check on a grocery store in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive.
11:56 p.m. Officers received a complaint about loud noise in the 500 block of Ore House Plaza.
Total incidents: 45
• Steamboat officers responded to 20 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 15 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to seven calls for service.
• North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
