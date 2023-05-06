In major last-minute course correction, Colorado Democrats move to issue $2 billion in flat-rate taxpayer refund checks

The Colorado State Capitol through the Ralph L. Carr Colorado Judicial Center on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in Denver.

Colorado taxpayers would receive a refund check of roughly $650 or $1,300 next year from the state under a last-minute bill introduced Saturday by Democrats in the legislature.

The measure deviates from the current plan to distribute about $2 billion in Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights refunds in checks based on taxpayers’ income level , with more money being sent to higher earners. Instead, the legislation, House Bill 1311 , would make refunds the same for all taxpayers.

Single filers would receive roughly $650, while joint tax filers would receive $1,300. The checks would be mailed to taxpayers next year after they submit their tax return.

The change would mean the lowest income Coloradans receive nearly $200 more than they were projected to get under the default system, while the state’s highest earners would get hundreds — if not more than 1,500 — dollars less.

