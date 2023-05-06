In major last-minute course correction, Colorado Democrats move to issue $2 billion in flat-rate taxpayer refund checks
Single filers would get $650 under the proposed change, while joint filers would get $1,300. The proposal hinges on a separate property tax relief ballot measure passing in November.
Colorado Sun
Colorado taxpayers would receive a refund check of roughly $650 or $1,300 next year from the state under a last-minute bill introduced Saturday by Democrats in the legislature.
The measure deviates from the current plan to distribute about $2 billion in Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights refunds in checks based on taxpayers’ income level, with more money being sent to higher earners. Instead, the legislation, House Bill 1311, would make refunds the same for all taxpayers.
Single filers would receive roughly $650, while joint tax filers would receive $1,300. The checks would be mailed to taxpayers next year after they submit their tax return.
The change would mean the lowest income Coloradans receive nearly $200 more than they were projected to get under the default system, while the state’s highest earners would get hundreds — if not more than 1,500 — dollars less.
Read more at ColoradoSun.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.